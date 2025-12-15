Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested in oil scam case

Ranatunga's elder brother Dhammika Ranatunga, the then chairman of the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, was arrested on Monday and later released on bail. The magistrate has imposed a travel ban on Dhammika, who is a dual citizen of Sri Lanka and the US.

Sri Lankan authorities are planning to arrest World Cup-winning cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga over corruption charges pertaining to his time as federal petroleum minister, reports said on Monday. Ranatunga, aged 62 years, and his brother Dhammika are accused of changing the process for awarding long-term oil procurement contracts, a corruption watchdog said. "The total loss to the state from 27 purchases is 800 million rupees," according to the Colombo-based Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption. Ranatunga was abroad and would be arrested upon his return, the watchdog told Colombo Magistrate Asanga Bodaragama.

Ranatunga's elder brother Dhammika Ranatunga, the then chairman of the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, was arrested on Monday and later released on bail. The magistrate has imposed a travel ban on Dhammika, who is a dual citizen of Sri Lanka and the United States. The next hearing is set to take place on March 13, 2026.

Arjuna Ranatunga, a left-handed batter, had lifted the 1996 Cricket World Cup for his island country after defeating Australia, marking Sri Lanka's greatest-ever cricketing triumph. The case against the Ranatunga brothers is part of a larger crackdown by the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who won power last year after pledging to tackle widespread corruption. Another Ranatunga brother, Prasanna, who is a former tourism minister, was arrested in November in an insurance fraud case. Prasanna had previously been convicted in June 2022 for extorting money from a businessman.