Former South African cricketer exudes confidence on Virat Kohli's participation in 2027 ICC World Cup

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat, here's what Karan Adani said

Not Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher; this actor has donated Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as 'India's...'

The Raja Saab box office collection day 3: Prabhas film crosses Rs 100 crore in India despite huge criticism, earns Rs...

Noida school closure extended amid cold wave and dense fog; check details here

BMC elections 2026: Fadnavis-led Mahayuti alliance makes BIG promises in manifesto; AI to track illegal Bangladeshis, 10000 new buses, and more

Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims

Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat, here's what Karan Adani said

Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat

Not Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher; this actor has donated Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat

Not Akshay, Kangana; this actor has donated Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as 'India's...'

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Former South African cricketer exudes confidence on Virat Kohli's participation in 2027 ICC World Cup

A former South African cricketer has exuded confidence in Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 World Cup. Check out what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Former South African cricketer exudes confidence on Virat Kohli's participation in 2027 ICC World Cup
Virat Kohli is a part of Team India's squad in the ongoing ODI series vs NZ
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher recently said that he has no doubt that Virat Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup, which South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will co-host. He also said that there's no question about Kohli's fitness, and the decision to play in the coveted ICC tournament will depend on the star batter only.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Paarl, Boucher also said that India need his experience in an important ICC tournament. ''Virat is going to be there. There's no doubt in my mind. I mean, he's given up a couple of the formats at the moment. There's nothing about his fitness at all. It's just about whether he actually wants to play And I think for me, I'm sure that his mind is set on coming here and playing in another World Cup. And India needs him as well. I mean, we've seen in India that Test cricket, where Rohit and Virat are not there, it does leave a hole. And so I think the World Cup in South Africa would be a better tournament if Virat Kohli is involved. And obviously for India it would be fantastic if he stands there as well,'' Boucher said.

Boucher also talked about how the SA20 League has helped South African cricket grow with the involvement of IPL owners in the tournament.

Virat Kohli is currently playing only the One Day Internationals (ODIs) as he has already retired from Test and T20Is. After the 2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli returned with an ODI series against Australia but failed to score a single run in the first two games.

However, things turned around for him from the 3rd ODI, and since then, there has been no stopping him. He was even named the Player of the Series in the recently concluded series against South Africa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat, here's what Karan Adani said
Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat
Not Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher; this actor has donated Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat
Not Akshay, Kangana; this actor has donated Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat
Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as 'India's...'
Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as
The Raja Saab box office collection day 3: Prabhas film crosses Rs 100 crore in India despite huge criticism, earns Rs...
The Raja Saab box office day 3: Prabhas film crosses Rs 100 crore in India
Noida school closure extended amid cold wave and dense fog; check details here
Noida school closure extended amid cold wave and fog; check details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement