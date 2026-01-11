Former South African cricketer exudes confidence on Virat Kohli's participation in 2027 ICC World Cup

A former South African cricketer has exuded confidence in Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 World Cup. Check out what he said.

Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher recently said that he has no doubt that Virat Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup, which South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will co-host. He also said that there's no question about Kohli's fitness, and the decision to play in the coveted ICC tournament will depend on the star batter only.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Paarl, Boucher also said that India need his experience in an important ICC tournament. ''Virat is going to be there. There's no doubt in my mind. I mean, he's given up a couple of the formats at the moment. There's nothing about his fitness at all. It's just about whether he actually wants to play And I think for me, I'm sure that his mind is set on coming here and playing in another World Cup. And India needs him as well. I mean, we've seen in India that Test cricket, where Rohit and Virat are not there, it does leave a hole. And so I think the World Cup in South Africa would be a better tournament if Virat Kohli is involved. And obviously for India it would be fantastic if he stands there as well,'' Boucher said.

Boucher also talked about how the SA20 League has helped South African cricket grow with the involvement of IPL owners in the tournament.

#WATCH | Paarl, South Africa: On the SA20 Cricket league, former South Africa Cricketer Mark Boucher says, "... It’s been fantastic. We have been speaking with players from around the world, and they are enjoying the cricket here. IPL owners are also involved, and the game is… pic.twitter.com/a1ILRJ7Jy3 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

Virat Kohli is currently playing only the One Day Internationals (ODIs) as he has already retired from Test and T20Is. After the 2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli returned with an ODI series against Australia but failed to score a single run in the first two games.

However, things turned around for him from the 3rd ODI, and since then, there has been no stopping him. He was even named the Player of the Series in the recently concluded series against South Africa.