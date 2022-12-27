South African all-rounder Farhaan Behardien, who played in 4 World Cups retires aged 39

Farhaan Behardien retired aged 39, last played for South Africa in 2018

South Africa's white ball specialist Farhaan Behardien who played in 4 World Cups announced his retirement on Tuesday, December 27. He last represented the Proteas in 2018, and the veteran has decided to call time on his playing career aged 39.

Behardien had to wait for a staggering 8 years to make his international bow for the South African side, but later he featured regularly in both the white ball formats. In his 18-year-long career, the all-rounder played 59 ODIs and 38 T20Is.

He also led the South African team for a T20I series against Sri Lanka back in 2017. Behardien took to Twitter to share a lengthy note, reflecting back on his career.

The all-rounder said the decision to quit professional cricket after playing for more than 18 years was tough, and the last couple of weeks were especially tough for him.

Predominantly a batter, he made 1074 ODI runs and 518 T20I runs, though it was his prolific run-scoring in domestic cricket which stood out. Behardien made his first-class debut in 2004 and scored more than 7,000 runs in 125 games with his highest being an unbeaten 150.

He was part of the Proteas' T20 World Cup campaigns in 2012, 2014 and 2016 as well as the ODI World Cup in 2015.

"18 years has come and gone. 560 pro games across all formats, including 97 caps for my country, 17 trophies in the cabinet and blessed to have played 4 world cups," wrote Behardien on social media.

His final match in a Proteas shirt came against Australia in a T20I match at Carrara.

