Former selector Kiran More questions BCCI's decision to include Ravichandran Ashwin in Asia cup's squad

Kiran More on Ravichandran Ashwin

The BCCI, on Monday, announced a 15-member squad for India’s campaign at the Asia Cup 2022. It was a moment to rejoice for the Indian cricket fans as former India skipper Virat Kohli and India opener KL Rahul made their return, but there was also a sense of disappointment as Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to an injury.

READ: Watch: Gold medal winner Lakshya Sen receives warm welcome upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport

However, Kiran More, former chairman of the selection committee, questioned the decision of including Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad.

Talking about India's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup, Kiran More, former India wicketkeeper and former chairman of the selection committee, still thinks that the squad selected for the tournament in the UAE, starting from August 27, will not be the same squad going for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

The BCCI picked two spinners and three spin-bowling all-rounders for the Asia Cup. The spin attack includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda.

More said he was taken aback by seeing Ashwin`s name on the list. Speaking to Star Sports, he opined that India should have either picked an extra seamer in Mohammed Shami or a spinner in Axar Patel in place of Ashwin.

"Even I was surprised. How can Ashwin even come in this team? And every time. Even in the last World Cup, he was picked in the team and then did not play. Look at his IPL record, it is not that good. I really felt Shami should have taken that role or Axar Patel. And Axar has performed very well. Shami is my player and he will go to the World Cup. I want wicket-taking bowlers. Shami can pick wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs and in the slog overs as well," he said.

READ: Suryakumar Yadav is a better finisher than Dinesh Karthik, says Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Ashwin's selection has time and again been questioned by experts. Earlier, former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned his place in India`s T20I squad.