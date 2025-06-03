Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday).

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to face Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). Npw. ahead of the big day, South African batting great and former RCB legend AB de Villiers is backing "ultimate team man" Virat Kohli to play a big hand in the IPL final and lead a multi-dimensional RCB outfit to its maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league.

Chasing a paltry 102, RCB crushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the first qualifier on Thursday to storm into the final of the 2025 edition of the league, while PBKS made their ways in finals by defeating Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the qualifer 2.

In a video posted by Star Sports on X, de Villiers said, “My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that (IPL) trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it.”

The former RCB legend also shared message for fans. He said, "To the fans, just buckle up. It’s going to be a great final. It’s going to be one to remember, and just be sure that the boys will give their absolute best till the last ball."

Meanwhile, Kohli has been on fire for RCB this year. In 14 matches played so far, with the help of eight half-centuries, he has amassed a total of 614 runs. The right-handed batter from Delhi is RCB’s leading run getter in the IPL this year, and he would like to come up with a big show in the final as well.

RCB, who was one of the participating teams when the IPL began way back in 2008 with eight franchises, have never won the IPL title despite reaching the finals on three occasions in the past.

Earlier, De Villiers shared his thoughts about RCB's journey and their potential to win the title this time.

"I think 2011 was a really good chance to win the title. Everyone talks about the 2016 season, but let's forget about the past. Where are RCB now? In another final -- 2025. It's closer than you think and smaller than you think.

"So hopefully those little moments will go in RCB's favour, come the 3rd of June. It was around the auction time when I felt like RCB really got the balance right this year. It's not a one-dimensional batting line-up, not a one-dimensional bowling line-up -- there are options.