CRICKET

Former Rajasthan Royals player wins South Africa's Cricketers of the Year award at CSA Awards 2025, his name is...

The Cricket South Africa Awards ceremony was held recently where a former Rajasthan Royals' spinner was awarded the Cricketers of the Year award in the men's category.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Know more about this former Rajasthan Royals spinner

Former Rajasthan Royals star bowler and South African player Keshav Maharaj and Nonkululeko Mlaba have been announced as men's and women's players of the year in the annual CSA awards for the 2024-25 season. Their performances have been quite good in Tests and T20 formats of the game. Keshav has picked 40 wickets in 7 Tests between August 2025 and January 2025. He was also the third-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup last year, wherein he snapped 11 wickets in the tournament.

 

Other winners at CSA Awards

 

Apart from these two, Annerie Dercksen, who was the ICC's newcomer of 2024, was named women's ODI player of the year. Speedster Ayanda Hlubi was named the women's newcomer of the year. Proteas' ODI and Test skipper Temba Bavuma was named Test player of the year after hitting two tons at home, which came against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

 

Not only this, the South African team managed to clinch their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title recently under his leadership. Former wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen was announced as the ODI player of the year. Right-arm seamer Anrich Nortje won the T20 player of the year award. Ottneil Baartman was named the newcomer of the year at the CSA awards.

 

South Africa's upcoming matches

 

Proteas lost the tri-nation series final against New Zealand by just 3 runs recently. Next, the Men in Green are all set for three ODI and three T20I series against Australia, starting August 10 with the first Twenty20 game.

 

Following the Australian tour, the Proteas will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England in September. They are also set to lock horns with Team India later in 2025. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
