Rahit Sharma-led team India recently washed Pakistan by 6 wickets in Chamipons Trophy 2025. Though Pakistan is eliminated from the group stage of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has challenged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a full series of 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 10 T20Is against Pakistan.

He believes that a longer series would reveal the true strength of both teams and put an end to the debate about which side is superior.

India recently dominated Pakistan in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, winning by six wickets. This resounding victory has led some fans to question the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan rivalry, suggesting that Pakistan's inability to challenge India's star-studded lineup indicates an overrated rivalry.

What did Saqlain Mushtaq say?

Saqlain Mushtaq remains hopefull about Pakistan's potential, saying that if the team can address its internal issues, it has the ability to prove its strength on the global cricket stage.

During a debate on 24 News HD channel, Saqlain Mushtaq acknowledged the talent and form of the Indian cricket team, saying, "If we set aside political matters, their players are very good, and they have been playing excellent cricket."

“If you are really a good team, I think let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would become clear,” he added.

Saqlain Mushtaq, with a remarkable 496 international wickets, believes that Pakistan can become a formidable force in international cricket if they get their preparations right.

Pakistan's performance in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's recent performance in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, where they were eliminated from the group stage without a single win in Group A, highlights the need for improvement and strategic planning.

Pakistan finished their ICC Men's Champions Trophy campaign at the bottom of Group A, securing only 1 point from their 3 matches. Their journey was marked by losses to New Zealand (by 60 runs) and India (by six wickets).