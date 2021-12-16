Former Pakistan spinner believes South Africa tour could be Virat Kohli's last assignment as Test captain

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has raised some eyebrows after admitting that the upcoming tour of South Africa could well be Virat Kohli’s last assignment as Test skipper of Team India.

Kaneria believes that Virat Kohli’s poor run of form in international cricket, combined with Team India’s struggles to win a Test series in South Africa could have a devastating effect on Kohli’s future.

The 33-year-old who was recently replaced as the ODI skipper by Rohit Sharma has been in the midst of a captaincy drama, which began when Kohli announced he would be stepping down as the T20I skipper earlier in September.

In an explosive press conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli revealed the events that transpired after he informed the BCCI of his decision to step down as T20I captain.

Currently, Kohli led India is travelling to South Africa to take on the Proteas in a 3 match Test series, followed by an ODI series of as many games. Meanwhile, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels this is the last chance for Kohli to prove his worth to BCCI.

While speaking on a youtube video on his channel, Kaneria said, “For Virat Kohli, it’s a very big tour because India’s never won a [Test] series in South Africa. They’ve won in England and Australia but this time in South Africa, it will be Virat Kohli’s last chance as captain (to win a series in SA).”

“He has got to score runs with the bat, he has got to make his team win, and he has to prove himself on the tour especially after the way the BCCI kicked him out (of the ODI captaincy),” Kaneria added.

Meanwhile, the first Test match between India and South Africa will begin on December 26, in Johannesburg.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj