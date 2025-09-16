Former Pakistan skipper stoops to a new low, repeatedly abuses Suryakumar Yadav on national TV

A video of former Pakistani skipper Mohammad Yousuf is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen repeatedly abusing the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, on a Tv show.

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Yousuf, who was previously known as Yousuf Yohana before converting to Islam, repeatedly abused the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on a Pakistan TV channel amid the ongoing 'handshake controversy' after the IND vs PAK game. A short clip from the show is all over social media, wherein Yousuf is abusing SKY, calling him a 'pig'. In the viral clip from a show on Samaa TV, Yousuf can be seen repeatedly pronouncing Suryakumar Yadav as 'SuarKumar Yadav', despite both anchors also subsequently correcting him.

Watch the viral clip:

A low level rhetoric from Yousuf Yohana (converted) on a national TV program.



He called India captain Suryakumar Yadav as "Suar" (pig).



Not only SKY, Yousuf couldn't resist himself from bringing out PM Narendra Modi's name in the conversation and said, ''Yeh suar kumar jo hai. India ko dekhiye sharam aani chahiye, jis tarah yeh jeetne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Umpire ko saath mein laake, referee ko torture karwa rahe hai. Aap dekhein unke umpire ki, ungli shayad Modi ko de di hogi. Jab hum log out karte the toh unki ungli nahi uthti thi.''

Earlier, former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi launched a brutal attack on the BCCI and Suryakumar Yadav for snubbing post-match customary handshakes against Pakistan. For those unversed, after the Indian side avoided handshakes with the Salman Ali Agha-led team, PCB has been crying like a small kid and even accused the match referee Andy Pycroft of violating ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws.