Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan were dropped by the national selectors for the ongoing five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Former Pakistan pacer Sikandar Bakht has lashed out at his country’s cricket player Babar Azam and ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan. The duo refused to play in the National T20 Championship. The former pacer said that they are employees of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and being paid Rs 60 lakh per month, hence they should take part in every competition in the country. Rizwan opted to play club cricket rather than participate in the National T20 Cup, which PCB organises. At the same time, Babar had initially withdrawn from the National T20 event citing workload management and upcoming international commitments.

Bakht also suggested PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi should strip them of central contracts. "This shouldn't happen. Mohsin Naqvi needs to be strict. He comes off as a polite person, but he needs to change his ways. You have to ask what is happening. Be strict. Stop their central contracts," he said.

“They are employees of the Pakistan Cricket Board. They get 60 lakh per month, so they must play in the tournaments the PCB is organising. The buck stops with PCB. They have to make sure that players are available," Bakht said while speaking to Geo Super.

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah skipped Pakistan's National T20 Championship initially. However, the duo featured for Lahore Blues in their match against Karachi Whites on Tuesday. However, both had tough outings on return to domestic cricket.

Rizwan, Babar and Naseem were all dropped by the national selectors for the ongoing five-match T20 series against New Zealand, led by the home team 2-0. Pakistan’s ODI team will depart for New Zealand on Sunday, March 23, to play a three-match series, scheduled to run from March 29 to Saturday, April 5.

