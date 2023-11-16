Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar heaps praises on Virat Kohli, says 'people like...'

Throughout the tournament, Virat has consistently displayed his prowess, accumulating a total of 711 runs in 10 matches.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lavished praise on Virat Kohli for his remarkable century against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, earning the distinction of being the first player in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket to score 50 centuries. 

In a touching moment, Kohli humbly bowed to Sachin, who was applauding from the stands, as he witnessed the star batsman surpassing his record. Akhtar, known as the Rawalpindi Express, commended Kohli's gesture and hailed him as the world's number-one player.

"I am delighted to see Virat break Sachin's record. He bowed down to Sachin after scoring the record century. People like Virat deserve respect. Virat is the number one player in the world," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

After witnessing the record-breaking moment Sachin took to X and wrote: "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player. I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

In the match, Virat scored an impressive 117 runs off just 113 balls. His knock included nine fours and two sixes, showcasing his exceptional batting skills. Virat maintained a remarkable strike rate of over 103 before being dismissed by Tim Southee.

Throughout the tournament, Virat has consistently displayed his prowess, accumulating a total of 711 runs in 10 matches. With an outstanding average of 101.57 and a strike rate exceeding 90, he has proven to be a formidable force on the field. His highest score in the tournament stands at 117, a testament to his ability to perform under pressure. Notably, Virat has achieved three centuries and five fifties in just 10 innings, further solidifying his position as a top performer in this competition.

It is worth mentioning that Virat currently holds the title of the highest run-getter in the tournament. Additionally, he has surpassed Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the Cricket World Cup, establishing a new milestone for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament.

