'Visit a mental doctor': Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed calls bowling in IPL 'low grade', gets trolled

It is a trend for former Pakistani cricketers to make comments about anything and everything related to Indian cricket and then gets trolled for their statements and that is what has happened with Aaqib Javed. The former pacer made a statement regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL) which resulted in him getting brutally trolled.

There is no denying that the IPL is one of the biggest cricketing leagues across all sports, there is also a reason why it is called the 'cash-rich' tournament. However, there have been a few critics of the IPL as well, one of them being Aaqib Javed.

The former cricketer tried to demean the biggest T20 league in a recent interview, while praising the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said that the IPL consists of 'low-quality' bowling.

The 49-year-old showered praises for Pakistan's T20 league and even went to the extent of calling it the 'most interesting league in the world'. He then compared the pitch conditions of both, the IPL and PSL.

"This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to Covid-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance, Lahore’s pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi,” said Javed while speaking to PTV Sports.

"On the other hand. If you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling," he said.

Soon after, a Pakistani journalist tweeted this quote and several Twitter users replied to that tweet and criticized the former coach of the Pakistan U19 team.

He gone mad should visit to a good mental doc.

All the best player in the world wants to play ipl and plays most of them then can u tell me how ur psl quality is better with ur domestic or retirement player matlab kuchh v had h December 19, 2021

Nice comedy from Aaqib Javed sir. @SajSadiqCricket Please post his next comedy as well. https://t.co/CjSkAltVoO — Absolute fake Daniel Alexander (@mrcool0283) December 20, 2021

Pagal Aaqib Javed. Koi match bhi nahi dekhne aaya WI ke saath. — Gajab Singh (@gajabsinghji) December 21, 2021

who is Aaqib Javed? — KochiKame (@TweetECricket) December 20, 2021

Talking about the IPL, the retention period is over and the much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to be held next month, however, the BCCI is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will include all the players who are not retained by the 8 franchises and picked by the 2 new teams by December 25. According to reports, the BCCI is planning to hold IPL 2022 mega auction in January 2022.