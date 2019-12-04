Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur set to take charge as head of Sri Lanka cricket team

After unceremoniously parting ways as the head coach of the Pakistan team, Mickey Arthur is all set to take charge as the head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team.

He reached Colombo late on Tuesday, to officially take charge.

Arthur was sacked after Pakistan had failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup knock-outs.

It is learned that Arthur has been offered a two-year contract and will be traveling to Pakistan for Sri Lanka's World Test Championship outing, later this month.

According to Sportstar, sources in SLC have confirmed that Grant Flower will take over as the batting coach, while David Saker will be the bowling coach.

Flower, however, is likely to focus only on the limited-overs side and won't travel to Pakistan with the team. As for Chandika Hathurusingha, he will still remain under the contract of SLC.