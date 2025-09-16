Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Shahid Afridi strongly criticized Suryakumar Yadav and the BCCI for refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players after India's Asia Cup win in Dubai. After India's seven-wicket victory, Suryakumar and the Indian team did not offer any greetings to their opponents and instead, left the field.

After the high-octance clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed strong criticism towards Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team for their refusal to participate in the customary post-match handshakes with Salman Ali Agha's team. After India's seven-wicket victory, Suryakumar and the Indian team did not offer any greetings to their opponents and instead, left the field.

This action reportedly angered Pakistan coach Mike Hesson, leading to skipper Agha's decision to skip the post-match presentation. Agha did not participate in the interaction with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

Shahid Afridi says India showed "no sportsman spirit"

Shahid Afridi has expressed his complete support for the PCB's position and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who also leads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The former Pakistan captain commented that the Indian team did not display any "sportsman spirit."

“In my opinion, there was no sportsman spirit. They would once again be shamed in front of the world. I think our stance was bang on. Our PCB chairman has taken the right stand. Overall, it's outstanding,” said Afridi.

“I have always said that players should be great ambassadors and not an embarrassment. I don't want to fault the Indian cricketers; they were given orders from up above," he added.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Indian captain Suryakumar received online criticism for shaking hands with ACC head Naqvi and Pakistan captain Agha during the official press conference for team captains.

Shahid Afridi commented on the situation, expressing difficulty in understanding the double standard.

“The same Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Salman Agha and Mohsin Naqvi at the captain's press conference. Now in front of the crowd, the government was not able to handle the social media pressure. Indian players have now become an embarrassment in front of the world,” Afridi said.

Pakistan to withdraw from Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indicated that they might withdraw from the Asia Cup if the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not remove match referee Andy Pycroft for the rest of the tournament. If Pycroft is assigned to officiate Pakistan's upcoming match against the UAE and the PCB follows through with this threat, it would mean that Salman Agha's team would be eliminated from the tournament.

Meanwhile, after India's win, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying the team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror victims.