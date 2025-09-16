Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi

Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case

Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Shahid Afridi strongly criticized Suryakumar Yadav and the BCCI for refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players after India's Asia Cup win in Dubai. After India's seven-wicket victory, Suryakumar and the Indian team did not offer any greetings to their opponents and instead, left the field.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:05 AM IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the high-octance clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed strong criticism towards Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team for their refusal to participate in the customary post-match handshakes with Salman Ali Agha's team. After India's seven-wicket victory, Suryakumar and the Indian team did not offer any greetings to their opponents and instead, left the field.

This action reportedly angered Pakistan coach Mike Hesson, leading to skipper Agha's decision to skip the post-match presentation. Agha did not participate in the interaction with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

Shahid Afridi says India showed "no sportsman spirit"

Shahid Afridi has expressed his complete support for the PCB's position and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who also leads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The former Pakistan captain commented that the Indian team did not display any "sportsman spirit."

“In my opinion, there was no sportsman spirit. They would once again be shamed in front of the world. I think our stance was bang on. Our PCB chairman has taken the right stand. Overall, it's outstanding,” said Afridi.

“I have always said that players should be great ambassadors and not an embarrassment. I don't want to fault the Indian cricketers; they were given orders from up above," he added.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Indian captain Suryakumar received online criticism for shaking hands with ACC head Naqvi and Pakistan captain Agha during the official press conference for team captains.

Shahid Afridi commented on the situation, expressing difficulty in understanding the double standard.

“The same Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Salman Agha and Mohsin Naqvi at the captain's press conference. Now in front of the crowd, the government was not able to handle the social media pressure. Indian players have now become an embarrassment in front of the world,” Afridi said.

Pakistan to withdraw from Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indicated that they might withdraw from the Asia Cup if the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not remove match referee Andy Pycroft for the rest of the tournament. If Pycroft is assigned to officiate Pakistan's upcoming match against the UAE and the PCB follows through with this threat, it would mean that Salman Agha's team would be eliminated from the tournament.

 

Meanwhile, after India's win, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying the team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror victims.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's s
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'
Donald Trump's trade advisor slams India again, day before trade talks
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Kohli’s MCG knock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE