Shahid Afridi vs Danish Kaneria: Former Pakistan captain responds to 'younger brother' allegations

Shahid Afridi, Danish Kaneria

Good or bad, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been part of many controversies and this time, it was Danish Kaneria who made some serious allegations against him. In an interview recently, the former leg-spinner alleged that Afridi didn't want him in the team.

READ | Danish Kaneria opens up on being mistreated by Shahid Afridi, calls him characterless and jealous

He went on to add that the matter was first raised by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. "Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to talk about my problem in public. Hats off to him for saying it (how I was mistreated in the team because of being a Hindu). However, he was later pressured by several authorities. He then stopped talking about it. But yes, it did happen to me. I was always degraded by Shahid Afridi. We used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn't let me play the one-day tournament," Kaneria had told IANS.

Now responding to Kaneria's allegations, Afridi claimed that he doing it for money and cheap fame. Afridi questioned the spinner for giving interviews to Indian media.

He said, “And the person saying all this, look at his own character. He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money. Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years". The right-handed batter even questioned the timing of these allegations after 15-20 years, according to news.com.pk.

"Everyone knows about his character. If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments."

Afridi shared the claims on Twitter and captioned it saying, "India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don't ever go to any Indian media channel".

India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion.



If you consider India as your enemy, then don't ever go to any Indian media channel. @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/2gssD7RAHe — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) May 9, 2022

However, Kaneria replied to the tweet and said, "When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed".

When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed. May 9, 2022

Talking about the bowler, he was Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinner in Test cricket. Kaneria dismissed 261 batsmen in 61 matches and also played 18 ODIs scalping 15 wickets. Kaneria, however, did not play international cricket after 2010.

As for Afridi, he had a long international career and announced his retirement from international cricket in 2017. He later retired from Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022.