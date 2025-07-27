Danish Kaneria slams BCCI's 'selective patriotism' over Asia Cup 2025 nod, Virat Kohli's ex-teammate says 'forfeit the game'

The two arch rivals are placed in the same group, with their initial encounter scheduled for September 14. They will face off once more on September 21 during a Super Four match, a crucial game that both teams need to qualify for, and the likelihood of this happening is quite high.

A significant backlash has erupted within the cricket community over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) greenlighting the men's team to play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, just weeks after Indian veteran players pulled out of a legends' league match against their Pakistani counterparts citing "national duty." Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has accused the BCCI of "using patriotism when it suits you," while Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, Shreevats Goswami, has suggested India should go as far as to forfeit the match.

The controversy stems from two conflicting decisions. Recently, several prominent former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, withdrew from a World Championship of Legends (WCL) match against Pakistan in Birmingham. The move was widely seen as a stand against terrorism following the tragic Pahalgam attack in April and the subsequent "Operation Sindoor."

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has since released the schedule for the Asia Cup, set to be held in the UAE from September 9, which includes a marquee India vs. Pakistan clash on September 14. This approval from the BCCI for the senior team to play has led to accusations of double standards.

Danish Kaneria was sharp in his criticism, taking to social media to voice his opinion. "Indian players boycotted WCL and called it national duty. But now Asia Cup vs Pakistan is just fine? If cricket with Pakistan is okay, then WCL should've been too. Stop using patriotism when it suits you. Let sport be sport — not propaganda,” he stated. Kaneria argued that the BCCI should maintain a consistent and transparent policy rather than applying different standards for different tournaments.

Adding a strong voice from the Indian domestic circuit, wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami, who has shared a dressing room with Virat Kohli at RCB, proposed a more drastic measure. He opined that India is only participating in the Asia Cup for economic reasons to support other cricket boards and should therefore forfeit their game against Pakistan.

“My read on the Asia cup going forward is India to & must forfeit the game against Pakistan & let them qualify. We don't need to win the Asia cup," Goswami posted on X (formerly Twitter). "The only reason India is participating is cause it helps other nations economically or else I don't see any reason. Ideally this is what should & must happen & if India decides to play against pak it will make the nation angry! It should!"

The contrasting stances—a boycott in a legends' league followed by participation in a major continental championship—have reignited the sensitive debate on whether sport and politics can truly be kept separate in the context of India-Pakistan relations. The BCCI has yet to issue a formal response to the backlash.

