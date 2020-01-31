Headlines

Former pacer RP Singh appointed as third member of CAC by BCCI

RP Singh has played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was also part of the Men In Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 08:44 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have appointed Rudra Pratap Singh as the third member of the Cricket Advisory Committee members (CAC) on Friday (January 31).

Earlier in the week, former Team India cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik were selected to the CAC, for interviewing suitable candidates for the national selection panel.

Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik have now been officially appointed on a year-long contract.

In the past, Madan Lal, who himself has played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India, was part of the Indian side that drafted in the 1983 World Cup.

He also served the coach's role of the Indian side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

While former pacer RP Singh has played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was also part of the Men In Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, Naik earned 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is caps for the national side.

