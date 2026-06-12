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Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand cricket legend Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to one of the finest careers in the game's history. The former captain leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having led the Black Caps across formats and achieved numerous milestones.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket
Kane Williamson (Courtesy: X)
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Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s all-time leading run scorer and for many the country’s greatest batsman has called time on his international cricket career—effective immediately. His retirement wraps up a remarkable journey that started back in 2010. Over 16 years, Williamson played 378 matches for New Zealand, shattered batting records, and became a figure deeply respected not only at home, but across the cricketing world.

He walks away at age 35 with 19,346 runs to his name—no one from New Zealand has ever scored more. Stack on his 48 international centuries, six double centuries, and a pile of other records, and you see why his legacy stands out.

But Williamson wasn’t just a machine with the bat. His calm, thoughtful captaincy shaped the BLACKCAPS through what many call a golden era. Between 2016 and 2024, he led New Zealand to two World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and the historic win in the first ever World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson stepped away from T20 internationals in November and says now is simply the right moment to stop altogether.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time.

“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.

“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.

“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.

“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.”

BLACKCAPS coach Rob Walter had nothing but praise for his now former captain.

“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person.

“Although it’s been short-lived, it’s been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself.

“His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy.

“His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA.

“Kane’s always put the team first and although we’re disappointed to see him go, we’re happy to know he’s content and at peace with his decision.

“An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport."

Here’s a quick snapshot of what he leaves behind in the record books:

- Most international runs by a New Zealander (19,346)
- Most centuries (48)
- Most double-centuries (6)
- Sixth most international appearances (378)
- Most Test runs (9,515) and centuries (33)
- Fourth most ODI runs (7,256) and centuries (14)
- Second most T20I runs (2,575)
- Highest Test average (54.06, minimum 20 games)
- Equal most Test wins as captain (47, tied with Tom Latham and Tim Southee)
- First New Zealander to hit centuries in four straight Test matches

As captain, he led New Zealand to:

- 22 Test wins in 40 matches (second-most behind Stephen Fleming)
- 46 ODI wins in 91 matches (second-most behind Fleming)
- Most T20I wins as captain (39)
- Finals and semi-finals in nearly every global tournament from 2016 to 2023, including the World Test Championship win

Also read| Can Ro-Ko deliver one more time? Suresh Raina, R Ashwin weigh in on India's 2027 ODI World Cup chances

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