Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns reveals he has bowel cancer

Former New Zealand great Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with Bowel cancer. The all-rounder who recently underwent life-saving heart surgery last year, revealed that he has been handed another heartbreaking setback, but the cricketer stated that 'he was luck' to be alive.

The past few months haven't been ideal for Cairns, who had to undergo heart surgery in September last year, after suffering a tear in the inside layer of his body's main artery. During the operation, the New Zealand all-rounder who played for the Kiwis between 1989 and 2004, suffered a stroke, which further paralysed both his legs.

The 51-year-old was only discharged from the hospital last week, but he now faces yet another setback. However, Cairns remained upbeat about the situation.

Revealing his reaction on being diagnosed with bowel cancer on social media, Cairns wrote, "Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round, I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer… big shock and not what I was expecting."

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place," he added further.

In his heydays, Cairns who represented New Zealand in 62 Tests, was one of the most reliable all-rounders in world cricket. In his illustrious career, from 1989 to 2004, the veteran achieved various records, however, he was later accused of match-fixing allegations, which Cairns denied strongly.

He had to undergo two court cases for the allegations, and he was cleared both times, but the former New Zealand international had stated that his reputation was 'scorched' nonetheless.

Earlier, team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had recovered from a battle with cancer, for which he had to undergo multiple treatments in USA.