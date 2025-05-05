A former Mumbai Indians (MI) player has been arrested by the Jodhpur Police after a girl accused him of having physical relations on the pretext of getting married. Know the whole story below.

Former Mumbai Indians player Shivalik Sharma has been arrested by Jodhpur Police on charges of rape. The police caught Shivalik from Gujarat's Vadodara after the victim alleged that he sexually exploited her by luring her with marriage. The police took strict action in the case and arrested Shivalik. The victim girl also got medically examined, and she also recorded her statement under Section 164 before the magistrate.

Deets about the case

A case has been filed by a girl from Jodhpur in Kudi Bhagatsuni police station on January 2 last year. She alleged that the cricketer, who is a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, raped her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her. As per her statement, Shivalik and she met during a trip to Vadodara in February 2023, after which they became friends and came close to each other. In August 2023, Shivalik came to Jodhpur with his family, and the two also got engaged.

Who is Shivalik Sharma?

Born on November 28, 1998, in Baroda, Shivalik Sharma began his cricketing career in 2016 and made his first-class debut for Baroda in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy. Later, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2024 but was released after one season. For the unversed, Shivalik didn't play any game for the Mumbai Indians last year.