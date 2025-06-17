Former Team India's wicketkeeper batter made a big statement on head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the much-awaited Test series against England, starting June 20.

Gautam Gambhir, who was appointed as the head coach of the Indian Men's cricket team, has been questioned by a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Shubman Gill-led Team India is set to lock horns with England in a 5-match Test series, starting June 20 in Headingley, and ahead of the much-awaited series, the former wicketkeeper batter stated that Gambhir is tactically 'very good' but the real challenge is his man management. The name of the former Indian player is Dinesh Karthik, who believes Gambhir still needs to prove his mettle in Tests as a coach.

While Gautam extended India's dominance in the limited-over format of the game, red-ball cricket remains a format in which he has yet to establish supremacy. After assuming the position of head coach, Team India convincingly won against Bangladesh; however, it faced defeat from major teams like Australia and New Zealand.

What did DK say about Gauti?

In a Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Karthik said, ''Tactically, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) is a very good coach. Man management is the area that l am sure he would be looking at. But one thing about him is that he is looking out for his players which is massive. What I feel at times is that the way he is aggressive as a captain, you can't be as a coach. You are managing different individuals. Once you let them out in the park, you trust them to do the job. That is the challenge.''

Team India faced big defeats in recent months

India lost to the Kiwis on the home turf, which was followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the Baggy Greens. This doesn't stop here, India, which were among the top 2 contenders for the World Test Championship (WTC) since the title's inception were crashed out of the race in the recent one.



For those unversed, Team India is to play the Test series against a tough nation like England without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad. Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian side along with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. In the previous India's tour of England in 2021-22, the series end in a 2-2 draw.