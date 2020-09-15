Former Maharashtra medium-pacer Sadashiv Patil passes away at 86

Former Maharashtra cricketer Sadashiv Patil has passed away on Tuesday in Kolhapur. The 86-year-old represented India in one Test and played 36 first-class matches over 11 seasons.

BCCI shared the news of the demise of the former cricketer and wrote, "BCCI mourns the death of Shri Sadashiv Patil. The former cricketer from Maharashtra passed away today in Kolhapur".

Patil was a medium-pacer who had made his first-class debut for Maharashtra during the 1952-53 season. He earned the India Test cap (No. 79) when he made his debut against New Zealand at the Brabourne Stadium in 1955.

He played under the captaincy of Polly Umrigar and bowling with the new ball, he picked up a wicket in each innings. He helped in India’s big win by an innings and 27 runs.

Patil had even impressed the selectors when he played for West Zone against the Kiwis as he returned with match figures of 7/74, BCCI reported.

Patil, however, never played for India again but continued to play for Maharashtra and also in the Lancashire League. Overall, Patil picked up 83 first-class wickets at 30.66 with three five-wicket hauls. He also scored 866 runs at 27.06 with three half-centuries.