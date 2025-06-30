After the departure of Jason Gillespie as head coach in Tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally appointed a new one. He is a former all-rounder who has also been associated with two franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a former all-rounder, who had played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS - then Kings XI Punjab), as the new head coach for the Men in Green in the longest format of the game. He will be taking over the duties, which were earlier performed by Australian pacer Jason Gillespie, who quit as the head coach in Tests last year in December. After Gillespie's departure, former Pakistani pacer and the 1992 World Cup winner Aaqib Javed was fulfilling the role of head coach.

PCB issues statement over appointment of new head coach in Tests

In a press release, PCB stated, ''A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.

Azhar Mahmood made his Test debut in 1997 against South Africa and has so far played 21 games for Pakistan. He has taken 39 wickets with an average of 35.94. Apart from bowling, he has also scored 900 runs in the red-ball format, which includes 1 century and three half-centuries.

Upcoming Pakistan's red-ball matches

In the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Pakistan finished last in the 9th position with a PCT of 27.98. Talking about its upcoming fixtures, Pakistan is set to host South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand at home, whereas it will tour Bangladesh, the West Indies, and England later for a Test series.