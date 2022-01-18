Former IPL player claims he was offered Rs 40 lakh for match fixing: Reports

Former IPL player Rajagopal Sathish who previously featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ranji Trophy, has revealed that he was offered a bribe of INR 40 lakhs for match-fixing, as per latest reports.

Rajagopal, who has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL, informed that he had lodged a police complaint as well regarding the same.

The player, who also plied his trade in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has also informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the development.

Chief of BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) Shabbir Khandwawala revealed that Rajagopal Sathish has approached the BCCI and ICC earlier, police have noted down the details of this whole case and investigation will soon be underway.

"The player approached us and ICC, and informed us that someone had approached him on Instagram. We took details of the case and told our ACU officer to file a police complaint in the matter. We are just a facilitator and now police will look into the case," Khandwawala was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

As per the police complaint a person named Bunny Anand had approached Sathish on Instagram with an offer of INR 40 lakhs, and he said that two other players had also agreed to the same, however, Sathish turned down the offer.

"On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand contacted Sathish on Instagram and messaged him luring to pay Rs 40 lakh and told that two players have already agreed to the offer. Sathish said that he said ‘sorry’ to the offer,” read the complaint.

For the unversed, Sathish last played in the IPL back in 2016. In total, he played 34 games in the cash-rich league and scored 270 runs overall.