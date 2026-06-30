Former IPL champion ditches Australia to play for Portugal in T20 World Cup qualifiers: Check deets about him

Former Australia and IPL-winning all-rounder Moises Henriques is set to represent Portugal in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers. Know more about the cricketer.

Know more about the former Australian cricketer who will now play for his home country, Portugal. (Instagram/mozzie21)

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL-winning all-rounder Moises Henriques will switch his commitment from Australia to his birth country, Portugal. Yes, you read it right! He will represent Portugal in the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifiers in August after announcing his first-class retirement in March 2025. He played for Australia in 44 international games from 2009 to 2021, and his last T20I outing came against Bangladesh in August 2021.

Moises Henriques' future aim

Moises switched his international allegiance to Portugal for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C. For those unversed, Portugal are placed in Group B alongside the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Israel, and the winner of the tournament will advance to the regional final.

The winner will join qualifiers from Groups A and B along with Italy, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Moises Hneriques' stint with Australian cricket

The 39-year-old had over a decade-long international career with Australia after making his debut in 2009. He has played four Tests, 16 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 24 T20Is for the Baggy Greens. Although he never cemented a regular place in Australia's first-choice XI, Henriques remained one of the key players in the domestic circuit.

Apart from his international career, Henriques has been a viral player in franchise cricket over the years. He has featured in several seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was also part of Sydney Sixers' title-winning side in the inaugural BBL season (2011-12).

During his IPL career, he represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2009, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2010, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014-17, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2021.