Can Virat Kohli surpass Sachin Tendulkar's records? Former Indian great Anshuman Gaekwad says THIS

One cricketer who has been on repeated occassions proved that he made for great things is former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The batter has made sure to break many standing records and even make some of his own. He has amassed more than 8000 runs in Tests for India and has over 12,000 runs in ODIs.

In fact, he has been compared to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on numerous occasions and many believe Kohli could break more of the Master Blaster's records.

The 33-year-old, in the 50-over career, is just six ODI centuries away from matching Tendulkar's number of 49 tons. He could even go ahead of this record and at least get to the 50th-century mark.

Backing Kohli is former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad saying the current batter will break one of the biggest records held by Tendulkar.

He also added that Kohli is fit enough to play international cricket for at least another decade. "It is a great achievement to play 100 Test matches and still keep going the way he has. The big difference is the experience he has gained by playing in 100 Test matches. As long as he is fit, nobody can touch him," Gaekwad said, according to News18.

"He is so conscious of his fitness that I won't be surprised if he goes to 200 because of the kind of series of matches they are playing, the frequency is so high that it is a question of another seven or eight years, and he will land up close to 200. Am sure he will be fit and play for the next 10 years, the way he is going," he added.

Kohli recently had played his 100th Test game against Sri Lanka and the batter in the longest format of the game has amassed 8007 runs with a staggering average of 50.36. The 33-year old also has 28 fifties and 27 centuries under his belt.

Talking about his limited-over career, the former captain has represented India in 357 matches including ODIs and T20Is and has scored a total of 15,607 in his white-ball career.