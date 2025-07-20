Former Indian all-rounder gives major verdict on Jasprit Bumrah playing Manchester Test against England

For those late to the story, India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is available for just three Tests in the 5-match series against England. Since India is trailing in the series, fans have been wondering about the inclusion of Bumrah in Playing XI of the upcoming match, which could help the team win it.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the hot topic among Indian fans, the team's head coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Shubman Gill. Ahead of the series, it was cleared by Team India's management that the star bowler will be available for just 3 games out of the 5 Tests in England. Since Bumrah has already played two out of 3 games in the series so far, and Team India is trailing in the series, it becomes important for the team's skipper and head coach to consider the bowler for the next contest.

Will Bumrah play Manchester Test? Former Indian all-rounder spills the beans

Suresh Raina praised Bumrah for his performances during the ongoing Test series against England and even hailed him a 'legend'. Talking about his inclusion in the Manchester Test, he said that it is a 'doctor's call' as his workload is under management following a lengthy injury lay-off.

With the series being 2-1 in favour of the English side, there have been reports that Bumrah could feature in the fourth Test to give India a chance to level the series. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raina said, ''I think it is a doctor's call to be very honest. I know my body. I know my doctor. I know what guidelines he is giving me, how to play the game.''

''So I think with Bumrah, I think he is a legend. I think he knows his body. He knows his workload, how to manage himself and look at his performance at Lord's, he registered his place in the Lord's Honours Board,'' he added.

For those unversed, Bumrah has taken 12 wickets at an average of 21 in the two Tests he has played so far, including two fifers.