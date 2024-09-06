Twitter
Cricket

Former India World Cup-winning coach joins New Zealand support staff for one-off Test against Afghanistan

The Blackcaps will be facing off against Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Former India World Cup-winning coach joins New Zealand support staff for one-off Test against Afghanistan
File Photo
Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined New Zealand's support staff for their upcoming Test match against Afghanistan in Noida. The Blackcaps will be facing off against Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, commencing on September 9th. 

Additionally, New Zealand has appointed Rangana Herath as their spin bowling coach for the Afghanistan Test and the following two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Rathour was a key member of the coaching staff led by Rahul Dravid that recently guided India to victory in the T20 World Cup, concluding his tenure after the tournament. Prior to his coaching career, Rathour had represented India in six Tests during the 1990s before transitioning to a role as a national selector.

In contrast, Herath, widely regarded as the most successful left-arm spinner, has taken over from Saqlain Mushtaq, who stepped down from his position to join the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"We're really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. 

"Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them. "For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests in the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial," added Stead.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently appointed R Sridhar as their assistant coach for the upcoming series against New Zealand and South Africa. Sridhar brings a wealth of experience to the team, having previously served as India's fielding coach from 2014 to 2021 as part of Ravi Shastri's support staff. His expertise and knowledge are expected to greatly benefit the Afghan team as they prepare for these important matches.

