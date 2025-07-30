Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'

After the video of verbal spat between Gambhir and Fortis went viral, Akash Chopra took to his YouTube channel and posted a video criticising the curator for preventing Gambhir from approaching the pitch, pointing out that the Indian team's head coach was not wearing spiked shoes.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra criticised the Oval head curator for requesting Gautam Gambhir to avoid the pitch, which resulted in a verbal exchange between them. The analyst questioned if the pitch was a delicate artifact that could be damaged by contact.

The cricketer-turned-commentator commented on Tuesday regarding the controversial disagreement between The Oval’s chief curator, Lee Fortis, and the Indian men’s cricket team head coach, Gautam Gambhir. Aakash Chopra also highlighted that the same ground staff member was observed on the pitch with England head coach Brendon McCullum, before an Ashes Test in 2023.

What is Oval's pitch controversy?

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, engaged in a heated argument with The Oval’s chief curator, Lee Fortis. Gambhir was heard saying, “You don’t tell us what we need to do," while gesturing towards the ground staff.

The Oval is scheduled to host the fifth and final Test between India and England, beginning on Thursday. This follows India’s impressive comeback to draw the fourth match in Manchester.

Akash Chopra said on Oval's pitch controversy

After the video of verbal spat between Gambhir and Fortis went viral, Akash Chopra took to his YouTube channel and posted a video criticising the curator for preventing Gambhir from approaching the pitch, pointing out that the Indian team's head coach was not wearing spiked shoes.

In the video, Chopra said, "The Oval head curator asked them to remove the icebox, that it can't be taken on the square. What difference will it make if you keep the icebox on the corner pitch on the square? There are still two days before the match. Maybe you let it slide. Then you go to have a look at the pitch, and you are wearing rubber studs. You know the decorum. You won't go to the pitch wearing spikes," Chopra said.

"However, when you are going to have a look at the pitch, you are asked to stay away, that you need to be two-and-a-half meters away, and that is when the Indian felt it was wrong. I am not going to ruin your surface, and there are still 48 hours to go before the match. So how will it impact your health if I have a look at the pitch? What is this antique piece that would break if I move it?" he added.

Akash Chopra emphasised that the Indian team was justified in wanting a closer inspection of the pitch, given they are scheduled to play on it. He also mentioned that people like Gautam Gambhir, can occasionally lose their composure when feeling pressured.

In the same video, Aakash Chopra criticised the curator for what he perceived as unequal treatment of Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum, pointing out that the England head coach was observed on the pitch two days before an Ashes match in 2023.

While acknowledging that Gambhir's phrasing could have been improved, the cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that he empathizes with what his fellow Delhi native was experiencing.

"There might be a question whether the choice of words was alright. This is about Gautam. Maybe that's not right because you need to be politically correct, as your designation is like that. However, I can totally understand what goes through a person's mind," Chopra observed.

"2023, Ashes contest. 48 hours before the match the same Oval curator can be seen staing on the pitch with England coach Brendon McCullum. Different rules for different people?" Aakash Chopra asked.

Aakash Chopra clarified that he wouldn't label the curator's actions as racist. However, he noted that such behavior can create a sense of that perception.

India to file compalint against Lee Fortis?

Meanwhile, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the altercation took place after the visitors were asked to stand "2.5 metres from the wicket". However, he said the Indian team will not be filing any complaint.

“Honestly, one of ground staff came and said (that we were required to) stand 2.5 metre from the wicket and 'go outside the rope and see the wicket'. I have never seen something like that,” Kotak told the media later.

“No complaint is needed for this,” he added.