Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan marries long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in private ceremony

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has married girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The low-key wedding marks a new chapter in the veteran cricketer’s personal life.

Former Indian cricket team player Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine during an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi NCR on Saturday. The couple had been dating for several years before they went public with their relationship in 2025. Dhawan's ex-teammate Yuzvendra Chahal shared photos from their wedding on Saturday. The first sighting of Dhawan and Shine together was during a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

Earlier, Dhawan shared images from his Sangeet night with fiancée Sophie Shine on Thursday. "Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

In January, Dhawan and Shine made their engagement announcement on social media. "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever - Shikhar & Sophie," he wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, Sophie has worked as a product consultant and possesses a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. While many cricket stars are often associated with figures from the entertainment and social media realms, Sophie's situation stands out.

Born in Ireland, she boasts an impressive educational background from Castleroy College, along with qualifications that would impress anyone. Currently, she holds the position of Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Sophie completed her entire education in Ireland and now leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the charitable branch of Da One Sports.

With nearly 367,000 followers on Instagram, Sophie has been sharing pictures and videos with Shikhar for some time. She has been seen with Dhawan on numerous occasions, attending cricket matches alongside the former India opening batter. However, their relationship status was only confirmed after the left-handed batsman made it public.

Previously, Dhawan was married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he shares an 11-year-old son, Zoravar Dhawan. The couple divorced in 2023.

Also read| 'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal