Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for assaulting his wife

Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been charged by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hitting his wife on the head. Andrea Hewitt, Vinod Kambli's wife, filed a First Information Report against him for purportedly abusing and assaulting her while under the influence of alcohol in their Bandra (West) flat on Friday.

The Bandra Police have charged Vinod Kambli with violating Indian Penal Code Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of hurling the handle of a cooking pan at his wife Andrea, resulting in a head injury.

No arrest has been made in this case yet, and Andrea has stated that the situation is being resolved. She is confident that a satisfactory outcome will be achieved in due course.

Vinod Kambli allegedly returned home in an inebriated state and began to verbally abuse his wife. The altercation occurred between 1:00 and 1:30 PM on Friday. His twelve-year-old son, who was also present, attempted to intervene and calm the situation, but Kambli flew into a rage and grabbed a pan from the kitchen, hurling it at his wife.

In her complaint, Vinod Kambli's wife alleged that, despite her attempts to placate him, he subjected her and their son to verbal and physical abuse without provocation. She claimed that he charged at them, and after striking the handle of a cooking pan, he brandished a bat and charged again.

The couple had already legally formalized their relationship through a court marriage years before their traditional Catholic wedding ceremony.

In 2010, Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea welcomed their son into the world. After tying the knot with his second wife Andrea, Kambli converted to Catholicism and named his son Jesus Christiano Kambli.

