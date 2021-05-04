IPL 2021: Former India cricketer calls for cancellation of tournament as COVID-19 cases surge

After players from Kolkata Knighter Riders (KKR) and staff of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) test COVID-19 postive, many speculations surrounded the Indian Premier League (IPL) about the possible postponment. The match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was also postponed on Monday.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad is the latest to weigh in on the subject and admitted that he thought the players were in a secured bio-bubble, but not anymore.

"I thought they were in a bubble and safe from everything and entertaining cricket lovers and the country. It's very unfortunate that you are getting Corona positive cases being in a bubble. Obviously, that means, there has been a security lapse. So, it's really appalling that this is how things are going at the moment. If this is the case that came out. It should be stopped.

"For six days, you cannot detect any corona infection. It's only on the 7th day that you come to know. So, obviously seeing what has happened with KKR players and CSK staff, there has been a security lapse and what we thought was a very safe zone, isn't one," Azad added further.

After the COVID-19 outbreak within the IPL teams, the future of the tournament looks bleak. Reports suggest that BCCI is planning to shift all matches to Mumbai and the IPL could be there in the maximum city over the weekend.

However, there is no confirmed news about the same. If this is the way forward for BCCI, then Kolkata and Bangalore lose out on hosting the scheduled IPL matches. Thus far, 29 out of the 60 games have been played.