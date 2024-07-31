Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad dies after long battle with cancer

The BCCI donated Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment, and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also pitched in to help the cricketer.

Renowned Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gaekwad had recently returned from London to continue his treatment in Baroda.

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 31, 2024

During his illustrious career, Gaekwad represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He scored a total of 1985 runs in Tests, with his highest score being 201 against Pakistan. Additionally, he scored 269 runs in ODIs.

Gaekwad served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from October 1997 to September 1999. It was during his tenure that Anil Kumble famously took all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan on February 7, 1999. He was later reappointed as coach after Kapil Dev stepped down, but his tenure was short-lived as John Wright was appointed by the BCCI.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian cricket, Gaekwad was honored with the prestigious C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in June 2018, the highest accolade bestowed upon a former player.

Gaekwad is survived by his son, Shatrunjay. His legacy as a player and coach will forever be remembered in the annals of Indian cricket history.

