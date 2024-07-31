Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad dies after long battle with cancer

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad dies after long battle with cancer

The BCCI donated Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment, and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also pitched in to help the cricketer.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 11:53 PM IST

Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad dies after long battle with cancer
Courtesy: X @ICC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gaekwad had recently returned from London to continue his treatment in Baroda.

During his illustrious career, Gaekwad represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He scored a total of 1985 runs in Tests, with his highest score being 201 against Pakistan. Additionally, he scored 269 runs in ODIs.

Gaekwad served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from October 1997 to September 1999. It was during his tenure that Anil Kumble famously took all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan on February 7, 1999. He was later reappointed as coach after Kapil Dev stepped down, but his tenure was short-lived as John Wright was appointed by the BCCI.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian cricket, Gaekwad was honored with the prestigious C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in June 2018, the highest accolade bestowed upon a former player.

Gaekwad is survived by his son, Shatrunjay. His legacy as a player and coach will forever be remembered in the annals of Indian cricket history.

Also read| KKR’s Shah Rukh Khan involved in heated debate with PBKS owner in BCCI-IPL franchises meet

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement