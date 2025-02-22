Ajay Jadeja shared a humorous anecdote about how a young fan mistook him for current Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at an airport.

Ajay Jadeja, the renowned former Indian cricketer, recently shared a funny story from an airport where a young fan confused him with the current Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja.

During a sports program, the legendary former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis jokingly referred to Ajay as a versatile player who had taken on various roles. In response, Ajay humbly acknowledged that Ravindra is the one currently making waves for India. He then recounted a charming moment when a family approached him for a photo, only for the child to be puzzled about who he was.

“At the airport, a man approached me and said his family wanted a picture with me. His wife was standing next to me, and his child seemed puzzled, pulling his mother’s clothes and asking, ‘Mummy, where is Jadeja?’” he said.

The child was pulling his mothers’s clothes, and asking “Mummy where is Jadeja?” he said.

Ajay joked that the child was looking for the “bearded Jadeja” (Ravindra Jadeja), not realizing that Ajay Jadeja was standing right in front of him.

“Poor child didn’t realize I was Jadeja, but he actually wanted the bearded Jadeja,” Ajay Jadeja laughed.

During the same show, cricket legend Wasim Akram shared a heartwarming story about a fan. He recalled a moment when a man approached him with his three-year-old daughter, who was excited to meet her idol and asked for a photo.

Wasim was both amused and touched by the little girl's admiration. He kindly suggested that the father join him in the photo instead. The man responded with a touching remark, saying he wanted to keep the picture to show his daughter when she was older, capturing the special moment of her meeting her hero.

To this, Wasim Akram humorously remarked, “By then, we won’t be around!”

Also read| 'Only one meal a day, no craving for...:' Mohammed Shami opens up about his transformation for Champions Trophy 2025