Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is gearing up for a new position. He has been named the head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 season. This news was confirmed by the official Instagram account of Pretoria Capitals. On the platform, they announced, “The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach. The Centurion awaits.”

This marks the first occasion that Ganguly has been appointed as a head coach in franchise cricket. From 2018 to 2019, he served as the Team Director for Delhi Capitals. He stepped down from that role after being named the president of the BCCI.

Last year, Ganguly was appointed as JSW's director of cricket, bringing him closer to a coaching position within one of their franchises, which also includes the Delhi Capitals. He will now lead the franchise during the SA20 auction scheduled for September 9, 2025.

This change comes after former England batter Jonathan Trott departed from the head coach position after just one season. Trott was appointed before the 2025 SA20 season; however, the team struggled, finishing with only two wins in 10 group matches and failing to reach the knockouts.

Currently, Jonathan Trott is the head coach of Afghanistan and is expected to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka.

To avoid a scheduling conflict with the World Cup, the 2026 edition of the SA20 has been rescheduled. The latest season of the South Africa T20 tournament will run from December 26 to January 25.

Ganguly, who is widely considered one of the greatest Indian captains, played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, amassing over 18,000 runs across both formats. He also guided India to the final of the 2003 World Cup.

After retiring, Ganguly served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later the BCCI, taking over as BCCI president in 2019.

