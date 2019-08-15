Former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar passes away at 57

Former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

Chandrasekhar, 57, is survived by his wife and two daughters, The Hindu reported.

Chandrasekhar, who opened for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, played 81 first class matches in which he scored 4,999 runs with an average of 43.09, his highest score being 237 not out.

He also represented India in seven ODIs and scored 88 runs with 53 being his highest score.

After his retirement, Chandrasekhar contributed to cricket in several capacities including as coach and commentator. He also served as a national selector for a brief period.

He was also the manager of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first three years of IPL. He also owned a cricket academy in Chennai.

Among those who condoled his death was Suresh Raina who played under him for the CSK.

"Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Raina tweeted.