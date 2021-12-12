Former India all-rounder makes THIS big announcement on his 40th birthday

As former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 40th birthday, he has now become the latest Indian celebrity to jump on the NFT bandwagon and the upcoming collection is expected to be launched on Christmas, December 25, 2021.

The former Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer will be launching his non-fungible token (NFT) collection in partnership with Colexion, a licensed NFT marketplace.

"NFTs in cricket allows us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion and share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with those who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world," Singh was quoted as saying by The Hindu BusinessLine.

Besides Yuvraj, Colexion also hosts NFTs of several other sportspeople including Indian billiards player Pankaj Advani, Australian cricket all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

Currently, more than 30 celebrities have launched their digital collectables with Colexion, the company said and the celebrities include music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dwayne Bravo, among others.

Talking about the same, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion, Abhay Aggarwal said, "It is a pleasure to have a cricketer like Yuvraj Singh on board. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will now be able to ‘own’ special moments of his career."

According to the company's statement, not just launching NFT with Colexion, Yuvraj Singh has also recently invested in the licensed NFT marketplace.

As far as cricket is concerned, earlier, Yuvraj had taken to Instagram to announce that he will be back playing cricket in February 2022. He wrote, "God decides your destiny !! On public demand, il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain't nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes to mean a lot to me! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times".