'The umpire made..': Former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel puts end to no-ball controversy during IND-PAK match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli clobbered Mohammad Nawaz's high full-toss for a six over square leg in the last over of the high-voltage India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match at MCG on Sunday (October 23).

After Kohli objected that it should be termed a no ball since it was above the waist, the umpires made a last-minute decision to label it a no ball.

The ensuing free-hit delivery sparked controversy when the ball hit the stumps and then deflected, allowing the Indian batsmen to score three crucial runs.

While some fans and experts continue to argue that the ball should have been ruled dead as it smacked into the sticks, former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel explained why on-field umpires Rid Tucker and Marais Erasmus made the "correct call."

“After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, l've been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit,” Taufel wrote on social media.

The ex-Australian umpire cited ICC's playing condition to vindicate that it was an appropriate call.

“The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied,” he added.

When it came to the final over, India needed 16 runs from Mohammad Nawaz. While the left-arm spinner dismissed Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls) on the first delivery, Kohli remained calm and smacked him for a six before running three to put his team on the verge of victory.

Dinesh Karthik was stumped on the fifth ball, but Nawaz bowled wide to draw the game, and R Ashwin lofted the next delivery over mid-off to secure the deal for India with four wickets in hand.

Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes) and was named Player of the Match.

READ| Explained: Why was Virat Kohli awarded three-runs in the final over against Pakistan even after ball hit the stumps?