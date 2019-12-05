Former first-class cricketer Robin Morris arrested by Mumbai police over kidnapping charges: Report

Over an alleged kidnapping of a 43-year-old loan agent by the name of Shyam Talreja from a restaurant near Kurla station, ex-Mumbai first-class cricketer Robin Morris has been arrested by the police.

Along with Morris, four other individuals have also been arrested in connection to the kidnapping.

Last year, Robin was also held accountable by an international news channel over match-fixing allegations.

According to reports, Gravin D’souza, Ahmed Ali Ansari, Alex Miranda, and Rupesh Bhimani are the four others apart from Morris who has been taken under custody on November 30.

Upon kidnapping the loan agent, who failed to return the cash amount of Rs 7 lakh, the victim was then reportedly kept hidden inside Morris’ house in Versova.

“Morris wanted a loan of Rs 3 crore a few years ago. He got in touch with the complainant (loan agent) through a mutual friend,” a Kurla police station officer reportedly told The Indian Express.

“The complainant took the commission but failed to provide Rs 3 crore loan sanction to Morris. Morris had been asking him to return the commission since more than a year,” Senior police inspector Dattatrey Shinde said.

“He was delaying in returning the rest. Eventually Morris along with his four accomplices decided to call him to a restaurant in Kurla and forcefully took him to Versova."

"They asked his family to get the amount to Versova. The family instead approached us and we registered a case."

"Simultaneously we dispatched a team to Morris’ residence and got hold of them,” a police officer was quoted saying.