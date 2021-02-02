India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is 'massive blow' for hosts, says former English captain Nasser Hussain

With Indian cricket returning back to its own backyard, fans are eagerly waiting for the England series which is all set to take place from February 5. The series could be a gamechanger for both sides as the two need victories to seal their spot for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

New Zealand has become the first team to qualify for the final as they have completed their set of matches for the tournament. With this, it has made it a three-way road for India, England and Australia.

With the Test series holding so much importance, former English captain and commentator Nasser Hussain has predicted the outcome and who could be the winner.

Hussain feels that the Virat Kohli-led side will win the four-match Test series 2-1 but added that England could pull off a surprise.

In his blog on Daily Mail, Hussain wrote: "India are favourites and I’d go for the winning 2-1 but this England side can surprise you and they’re on an upward curve."

Not just Hussain, but other former English stalwarts also feel that the hosts could win the series. Former English cricketer David Lloyd reckons India will win 3-0 or 4-0.

Talking about India's line-up, Hussain admitted that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja is a 'massive blow' for the hosts. He feels that the Joe Root-led side would have struggled against left-arm spin. It's also important to note that the Indian all-rounder knows the Chennai ground and conditions very well which could have made him lethal.

"They are very strong but Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a massive blow. We saw England struggle against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka and Jadeja plays his IPL cricket in Chennai and knows the ground well. Without him, their balance is an area England could exploit – but overall India is very strong in each and every department", Hussain wrote.

While India are riding off a victory over Australia, England to are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

The first Test would start on February 5 at Chennai and the hosts are packed with the return of their skipper Virat Kohli – who was on paternity leave - Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma as well.