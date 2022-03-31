Former cricketers and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne at state memorial service - WATCH

Shane Warne, whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died of a suspected heart attack about three weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

A private funeral was held for Warne's family and closest friends in Melbourne last week but all were invited to Wednesday's televised memorial where his father Keith mourned the loss of "a loving and caring son" and his former teammates remembered a fierce and mischievous competitor.

READ: IPL 2022: THIS RCB player likes to celebrate like Neymar Jr. after taking a wicket

"Shane said of himself, 'I smoked, I drank and I played a little cricket " Keith Warne, said in a eulogy at his son's home ground, where he took a hat-trick and his 700th test wicket.

Warne is arguably Australia's most revered cricketer after the great Don Bradman, who regarded him as the game's best-ever legspinner. Greta Bradman, the granddaughter of the Depression-era batsman and captain, sang Australia's national anthem at the evening memorial.

Former Australia skipper Allan Border thanked "genius" Warne for reinvigorating his captaincy, while former England captain Nasser Hussain remembered a "great sledger" who emptied bars at cricket grounds when he started to bowl. West Indies batting legend Brian Lara said Warne was the greatest Australian he had ever met. Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said he would miss him "big time".

READ: IPL 2022: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match

Warne's friend and media comrade Eddie McGuire, the master of ceremonies, read a letter from Jason penned to Warne early in his career. "Now is the time to put everything, and I mean everything, into it and make it work for you," Jason wrote.

"So, come on, make some more sacrifices and give people the opportunity in 20 years' time to say, remember Shane Warne. We'll never get another leggie like him."He was the best spinner Australia has ever had."

Warne is survived by children Brooke, Jackson and Summer.