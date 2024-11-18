With India's Kohli set to head to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where he has averaged 54.08 and scored six centuries, many are hoping he can rediscover his bright side

With former Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar revealing some insights into the way former Indian captain Virat Kohli approached his captaincy debut in the 2014-2015 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, his bold approach has resurfaced. Kohli's fearless mindset was on display as he chose to chase a daunting 364-run target in the fourth inning of an Adelaide encounter, which was a gripping encounter.

Kohli played a superb partnership with opener Murali Vijay, who narrowly missed a century, making 99 before he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Kohli himself played well, scoring 141 runs off 175 balls. India's valiant efforts came up short by 48 runs, with questions being asked about Kohli's aggressive strategy.

On the eve of the final day of the Test, Sridhar recalled an interesting chat between Kohli and MS Dhoni. Dhoni told Kohli to beware of a deteriorating pitch and the ability of other players to handle the pressure of a high chase. But he stressed the importance of a captain taking the whole team into account when making such momentous decisions.

Kohli's response was, “We can only know na if we try. Whether we can do it or not.” That was his belief—that if you never tried the chase, you would never know what you were capable of. Fans liked that he wasn’t going to settle for a draw and that he was determined to win.

With India's Kohli set to head to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where he has averaged 54.08 and scored six centuries, many are hoping he can rediscover his bright side. This series could be pivotal for Kohli, who has been under fire after a series of poor performances and will be looking to score some runs.