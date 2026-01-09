Former Bangladesh skipper warns BCB amid tensions with BCCI ahead of T20I World Cup 2026

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video

BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air

Sabarimala Gold 'Chori' Case: Who is Kandararu Rajeevaru, chief priest in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, arrested by SIT

Mamata Banerjee's FIRST reaction to TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien dragged away during protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi over ED raids, says, 'arrogance in...'

Iran after Venezuela? Why Donald Trump can't afford regime change in Tehran?

Emraan Hashmi makes SHOCKING comment on viral cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Nothing has...'

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Toxic first look, says this to director Geetu Mohandas on Yash's intimate scene: 'No male director is man enough to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opene

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Former Bangladesh skipper warns BCB amid tensions with BCCI ahead of T20I World Cup 2026

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), former Bangladeshi skipper has come forward and expressed his views on the same and said that over 90 percent of BCB's finances come from the ICC.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Former Bangladesh skipper warns BCB amid tensions with BCCI ahead of T20I World Cup 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders recently released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI's interference
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have been at loggerheads after the Indian cricket governing body asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also stepped in to resolve the issue and asked BCB to either play as per the schedule in India or forfeit the points.

 

Now, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has come forward and expressed his views on the ongoing tussle between the two cricketing boards. On the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on Thursday, Tamim said that since he is not a part of the BCB, he has learned about the developments from the media and should not comment without full information. He also emphasised that Bangladesh cricket's interest and future must be the priority and any issues should be resolved through dialogue.

 

'Most of BCB's finances come from ICC', says Tamim Iqbal

 

''Since I am not involved (with the BCB), like any other regular person I am finding things through the media. But I am sure those dealing with these matters have a lot more information. So in that regard, I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue,'' Tamim said as per The Daily Star.

 

Emphasising more about the future of Bangladesh's cricket, Tamim further said, ''What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 percent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket.''

 

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its World Cup campaign against two-time champions, West Indies, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opene
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter...
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026
BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air
BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? BCB chief clears the air
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement