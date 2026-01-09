Former Bangladesh skipper warns BCB amid tensions with BCCI ahead of T20I World Cup 2026

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), former Bangladeshi skipper has come forward and expressed his views on the same and said that over 90 percent of BCB's finances come from the ICC.

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have been at loggerheads after the Indian cricket governing body asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also stepped in to resolve the issue and asked BCB to either play as per the schedule in India or forfeit the points.

Now, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has come forward and expressed his views on the ongoing tussle between the two cricketing boards. On the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on Thursday, Tamim said that since he is not a part of the BCB, he has learned about the developments from the media and should not comment without full information. He also emphasised that Bangladesh cricket's interest and future must be the priority and any issues should be resolved through dialogue.

'Most of BCB's finances come from ICC', says Tamim Iqbal

''Since I am not involved (with the BCB), like any other regular person I am finding things through the media. But I am sure those dealing with these matters have a lot more information. So in that regard, I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue,'' Tamim said as per The Daily Star.

Emphasising more about the future of Bangladesh's cricket, Tamim further said, ''What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 percent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket.''

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its World Cup campaign against two-time champions, West Indies, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.