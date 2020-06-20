Headlines

Cricket

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests COVID-19 positive

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who had gone for a coronavirus Test last week has been tested positive for the virus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 07:58 PM IST

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who had gone for a coronavirus Test last week has been tested positive for the virus.

According to ESPNCricinfo report, it is not known how Mortaza contracted the virus.

Mashrafe, also a member of the parliament from Narail 2 constituency, had stepped down as the ODI captain of the country in March this year.

Covid-19 cases have crossed 1,00,000 mark in Bangladesh and the government is now planning area-wise lockdown.

Bangladesh was slated to face Sri Lanka in July in a three-Test series and the side would have later hosted New Zealand in August, but both series look unlikely now.

The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, is also uncertain due to the coronavirus.

 

