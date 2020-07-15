Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from COVID-19, wife tests positive again

Headlines

Meet woman who will handle finances of Rs 218790 crore giant, founded by Indian billionaire with net worth...

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

Aadhaar Card news: Here's how you can apply for your children's Aadhaar card

Hostel Daze season 4 trailer: Ankit and gang return for final year of college; battle placements, breakups, seriousness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who will handle finances of Rs 218790 crore giant, founded by Indian billionaire with net worth...

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

10 Mughal monuments that showcase architectural brilliance

ODI World Cup: Most runs by Indian batter in each edition

AI reimagines Friends characters as kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

Hostel Daze season 4 trailer: Ankit and gang return for final year of college; battle placements, breakups, seriousness

AP Dhillon says 'political groups constantly use our public image as chess piece' after Shubh's India tour cancellation

HomeCricket

Cricket

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from COVID-19, wife tests positive again

After being tested positive for coronavirus, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Tuesday confirmed that he has recovered from the virus. His wife Sumona Haque, however, has again tested positive for COVID-19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 12:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After being tested positive for coronavirus, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Tuesday confirmed that he has recovered from the virus. His wife Sumona Haque, however, has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Mortaza, who has played 36 Test matches and 220 ODIs for Bangladesh was tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, on June 20.

"I heard the results of the test this evening, which is negative, Mortaza wrote on his Facebook page. 

"I am thankful to everyone who prayed for me, was beside us, and showed concern during this time. But my wife is still COVID-19 positive after two weeks of being diagnosed. She is doing well. Keep her in your prayers," he added.

Bangladesh cricketer Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal who were also tested positive three weeks ago have also recovered after undergoing treatment at home

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

MotoGP Bharat 2023 in Noida: Venue, dates, routes, how to reach and everything else

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Watch: Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE