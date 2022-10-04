Former Australian skipper Tim Paine set to play for Tasmania, nearly a year after sexting scandal

Time Paine (File Photo)

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine will soon make his first appearance in international cricket after over a year. After being under investigation for sending inappropriate text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania, Paine resigned as Test captain in November last year.

The Tasmanian team's coach, Jeff Vaughan, mentioned that Paine had been practicing with the group for a while and that he had been considered for one-day matches. The last several months, he has been working with us, Vaughan told the media on Tuesday.\

"And it wasn't until we selected over the last week or two, firstly his name was on the table for one-day cricket and then he was on the table last week when we selected (the Shield). And it was quite unanimous that everyone wanted one of the world's best wicketkeepers into our side."

Vaughan backed Paine to get into the swing of things quickly for the Tigers on his 148th first-class game. "We have absolute faith and trust in Tim and his preparation," Vaughan said. "Physically he is probably in the greatest spot of his physical career, emotionally he is sound. He has been training really well with us for the last two months. We have got full faith in his wicketkeeping skillset so he has ticked all of the boxes."

Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia's T20 team welcomed Paine to the top-flight of cricket. Tim's presence in my opinion is great for Australian cricket, remarked Finch. "The Tasmanian team will benefit from having his expertise back on the field alongside a squad that includes a few youthful players. Tim's participation in Australian cricket, in my opinion, has improved it."

