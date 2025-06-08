In a recent podcast, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke claimed that Virat Kohli might revoke his retirement from the red-ball format of the game. Here's what he said more.

Virat Kohli shocked the entire cricketing world last month when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. It has been nearly a month since Kohli announced his retirement from the red-ball format of the game, but still, there are several cricket fans and legendary players who believe that the 36-year-old had many more years at the highest level. One such legendary cricketer, who claims that Kohli might take back his retirement, is former Australian skipper Michael Clarke.

Will Virat Kohli revoke his Test retirement?

Michael Clarke believes that if Team India struggles in the upcoming Test series against England, Kohli could be asked to come out of retirement. India is still looking to clinch a Test series in England since 2007. In a recent podcast on Beyond23, Clarke said, ''I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again. And I honestly, I think if he was asked by captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he'll come. He still loves Test cricket. I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real.''

''He sees it as the pinnacle and he's still playing good enough cricket. He definitely made the decision to retire and whatever his reasons are, everybody comes to that time in their career. If that's the case, then so be it. But if they don't perform, if they get beaten, like I say, 5-0 in England, which I don't think they will. I think they can still win in England, even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think this Indian squad is a good squad,'' he added.

For those late to the story, Shubman Gill is set to lead Team India in the upcoming Test series against England. This will be first time in many years that the Indian side will be heading to England without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.