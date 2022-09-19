Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Australia's Mitchell Johnson spots 'snake' in his hotel room, shares pic on Instagram

Former Australian cricket team pacer Mitchell Johnson is currently in India for the Legends League Cricket. He is playing for Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals and featured in the game against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Australia's Mitchell Johnson spots 'snake' in his hotel room, shares pic on Instagram
Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian cricket team pacer Mitchell Johnson is currently in India for the Legends League Cricket. He is playing for Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals and featured in the game against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. 

READ: Yuvraj Singh revisits 6 sixes in one over with his son, shares heartwarming video

It has been a treat to the eyes watching so many former legendary cricketers from different countries playing as a team. While things are going well on the field, former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson, who is representing India Capitals at LLC 2022, had a different experience off the field when he spotted a snake in his hotel room in Kolkata.

The pacer shared a picture of the snake on his Instagram and captioned it writing: “Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door.” Reacting to his photo, even Brett Lee commented on it using just three emojis- Snake, Thumbs Down, and Laughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mitchell Johnson (@mitchjohnson398)

Earlier, in an interview to PTI, Johnson said India's squad composition for the T20 World Cup seems a "bit risky" as they are probably "a pacer short" for the bouncy pitches Down Under. The skillful Mohammad Shami has been kept on standby which has surprised a few experts of the game as Indian selectors kept faith on the quartet led by Jasprit Bumrah with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh in its ranks.

READ: Watch: Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chettri during award ceremony of Durand cup

"If you got an all-rounder (fast bowling) and couple of spinners, four fast bowlers it is a bit of a risk. But India are probably looking at playing two pacers and an all rounder (Hardik Pandya) and two spinners," Johnson, who is in India to take part in Legends League Cricket, told PTI.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.