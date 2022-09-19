Australia's Mitchell Johnson spots 'snake' in his hotel room, shares pic on Instagram

Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian cricket team pacer Mitchell Johnson is currently in India for the Legends League Cricket. He is playing for Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals and featured in the game against Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

READ: Yuvraj Singh revisits 6 sixes in one over with his son, shares heartwarming video

It has been a treat to the eyes watching so many former legendary cricketers from different countries playing as a team. While things are going well on the field, former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson, who is representing India Capitals at LLC 2022, had a different experience off the field when he spotted a snake in his hotel room in Kolkata.

The pacer shared a picture of the snake on his Instagram and captioned it writing: “Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door.” Reacting to his photo, even Brett Lee commented on it using just three emojis- Snake, Thumbs Down, and Laughter.

Earlier, in an interview to PTI, Johnson said India's squad composition for the T20 World Cup seems a "bit risky" as they are probably "a pacer short" for the bouncy pitches Down Under. The skillful Mohammad Shami has been kept on standby which has surprised a few experts of the game as Indian selectors kept faith on the quartet led by Jasprit Bumrah with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh in its ranks.

READ: Watch: Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chettri during award ceremony of Durand cup

"If you got an all-rounder (fast bowling) and couple of spinners, four fast bowlers it is a bit of a risk. But India are probably looking at playing two pacers and an all rounder (Hardik Pandya) and two spinners," Johnson, who is in India to take part in Legends League Cricket, told PTI.