HomeCricket

CRICKET

Former Australian cricketer stripped of Hall of Fame title after domestic violence charges, his name is...

A former Australian opener, who represented his country from 1993 to 2001 and later moved into a broadcasting role, has been stripped of his Hall of Fame title. Know the whole stiry.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

Former Australian cricketer stripped of Hall of Fame title after domestic violence charges, his name is...
Michael Slater
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been removed from the Cricket New South Wales Hall of Fame, along with his life membership, over a series of domestic violence offences. As per a report by Fox Cricket, Slater's status was scheduled to be reviewed by the state body after a series of such incidents. Earlier this year in April, Slater was sentenced in a Queensland court after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

''It’s obvious, Mr Slater, that you are an alcoholic. Regrettably, your alcoholism has brought an end to your profession. Your rehabilitation will not be easy — alcoholism is part of your make-up,'' Judge Glen Cash told the court in April.

The Hall of Fame title, which was awarded to him in 2015, had already been taken away prior to the meeting, held on Monday evening. As per Nine newspapers, members and delegates supported the motion to strip the former Aussie opener of the honours.

Notably, Slater submitted a written appeal to keep his life membership, which was given to him in 2016, but was declined.

 

Michael Slater's international career

 

The 55-year-old made his Test debut in June 1993 against England. Later, in the same year, he made his ODI debut against South Africa in December. He represented Australia in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs, scoring 5,310 and 987 runs respectively. He played his last international game in 2001 against England.

 

After he retired from international cricket, he moved into a broadcasting role until 2021

 

