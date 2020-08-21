Search icon
Former Australian captain Cameron White retires from professional cricket

White, who captained the Aussies in seven matches - including ODIs and T20Is, is now very much eager to pursue a future in coaching.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2020, 06:34 PM IST

Veteran Australian cricketer Cameron White announced his retirement from all three forms of professional cricket on Friday (August 21), bringing an end to his 20-year illustrious career.

"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," cricket.com.au quoted White as saying.

"I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games, I would have needed to play really well to get another deal," he added.

"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching," White, who made his first-class debut in 2001, further said.

The right-handed batsman featured in 91 ODIs, four Test and 47 T20Is for Australia. He made his international debut in 2005 against ICC World XI at Melbourne while his Test debut came against India in 2008.

